Free meals available for kids in Hopkins County this summer

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — As students in Hopkins County begin their summer breaks, free meals will be available.
The Hopkins County Schools district, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Hopkins County Family YMCA, will be providing meals to anyone 18 and under.
There are several Hopkins County Schools meal sites where kids can get free breakfasts and lunches.
The YMCA will also be providing meals at different locations through several different mobile routes.
For a full list of dates, times and locations where meals are available, just view the flyer below or visit the school district's website.