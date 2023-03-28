Free paper shredding event happening in Daviess County on Friday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Carlisle, Alexander, Hickman,
Ballard, Mississippi, Pulaski and Fulton Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Posey, Union and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Daviess, Warrick, Spencer,
Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Ballard and Pulaski
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Gallatin, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at several points
along the lower Ohio River. The river is forecast to crest in minor
flood at all forecast points later this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 1245 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 39.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 39.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Carlisle, Alexander, Hickman,
Ballard, Mississippi, Pulaski and Fulton Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Posey, Union and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Daviess, Warrick, Spencer,
Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Ballard and Pulaski
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Gallatin, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at several points
along the lower Ohio River. The river is forecast to crest in minor
flood at all forecast points later this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 1245 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 35.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 35.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.6
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Free paper shredding event happening in Daviess County on Friday

  • 0
Paper generic file photo mgn

The Free Paper Shredding Collection Event is scheduled for Friday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bring documents to the Owensboro Sportscenter parking lot for destruction by Piranha Mobile Shredding.

This event is open to ALL Daviess County residents, businesses, and institutions with a 100 lb. limit per person.

For questions, contact the Daviess County Solid Waste Department at 270-229-4484.

*** Note: Due to the possibility for inclement weather, Daviess County Fiscal Court will provide an update Thursday morning on the event status. ***

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — There's a free paper shredding event happening on Friday for businesses and residents in Daviess County, Kentucky.

Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court say it's happening on Friday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone with paper to shred is invited to bring it to the Owensboro Sportscenter parking lot to be disposed of by Piranha Mobile Shredding.

The event is open to all Daviess County residents, businesses, and institutions with a 100 lb. limit per person.

You can hear more about the event from the video above, or call the Daviess County Solid Waste Department at 270-229-4484 with any questions.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you