Free paper shredding event happening in Daviess County on Friday

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — There's a free paper shredding event happening on Friday for businesses and residents in Daviess County, Kentucky.
Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court say it's happening on Friday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Anyone with paper to shred is invited to bring it to the Owensboro Sportscenter parking lot to be disposed of by Piranha Mobile Shredding.
The event is open to all Daviess County residents, businesses, and institutions with a 100 lb. limit per person.
You can hear more about the event from the video above, or call the Daviess County Solid Waste Department at 270-229-4484 with any questions.