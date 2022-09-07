Free paper shredding event happening in Owensboro on Friday

There's a free paper shredding event happening in Owensboro, Kentucky on Friday.
The Daviess County Fiscal Court and the City of Owensboro are hosting the event, which will kick off at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Owensboro Sports Center.
All Daviess County residents, businesses, and institutions are invited to participate in the event through 1 p.m.
Acceptable materials include old files, receipts, canceled checks, and tax forms. There is a 100 pound material limit per person.
City officials say Piranha Mobile Shredding will be on site to collect the documents for destruction.
Anyone with questions can call the Daviess County Solid Waste Department at 270-229-4484.