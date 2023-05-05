Free smart phones and $20 gift cards being distributed in Owensboro on Friday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Free smart phones and gift cards are being distributed in Owensboro on Friday afternoon.
Nonprofit organization Beverly's Hearty Slice is teaming up with Excess Telecom Wireless to distribute 100 free phones and phone plans to anyone in need.
Beverly's Hearty Slice says that it had been receiving messages about people in need of food assistance too, so $20 Walmart gift cards are also being provided at Friday's event.
Free Little Ceasers pizza and water will also be available at the event.
It's all happening at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Kendall Perkins Park, located at 1201 W. 5th St. in Owensboro.
More information on the event can be found on the Beverly's Hearty Slice Facebook page.