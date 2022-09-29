Free 'Tox Away Day' happening in Owensboro on Saturday

There's a free "Tox Away Day" happening for residents in Daviess County, Kentucky on Saturday.
On Saturday, Oct. 1, Daviess County residents are invited to dispose of hazardous household waste at the free drop-off event.
Acceptable items include lighter fluid, thinners, turpentine, adhesives, old gasoline, polishes, kerosene, 2 cycle gasoline, propane, used motor oil, lead acid batteries, oil-based paints, aerosols, cyanides, acids & caustics, drain cleaners, bleach, household cleaners, rat poisons, fluorescent bulbs, pesticides, insecticides, fertilizers, lawn chemicals, antifreeze, fire extinguishers, ni-cad batteries, lithium batteries, alkaline batteries, smoke detectors, pool chemicals, strong chemicals, asbestos, pharmaceuticals, oxygen cylinders, co2 cylinders, freon cylinders, helium cylinders, pcb materials, aluminum paint, reactives, flammable solids, and animal repellant.
Things like appliances, ammo, computers, medical waste, tires, trash, AC units, refrigerators, latex paint, acetylene cylinders, cylinders with broken or inoperable valves, and any other un-listed cylinders, will not be accepted.
The “Tox Away Day” will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Daviess County Operations Center, which is located at 2620 Kentucky Highway 81 in Owensboro.
Anyone with questions should call the Daviess County Solid Waste Department at 270-229-4484.