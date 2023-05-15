Friday After 5 returning to downtown Owensboro for opening night

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Friday After 5 is making its way back to downtown Owensboro.
The popular event returns to Owensboro's downtown for its first night on Friday, May 19.
The event will get underway at 5:30 p.m. on the Owensboro riverfront.
Food trucks, live music, and a Jeeps and Jams Expo are all on the schedule, in addition to an all-new drone light show from Firefly Drone Shows.
After kicking off on May 19, Friday After 5 will continue each Friday through August.
For a full schedule of events, just visit fridayafter5.com/schedule.