 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Full-scale aircraft accident simulation held at Owensboro Airport

  • Updated
  • 0

A full-scale emergency training exercise was held at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport on Wednesday morning.

The training exercises held at the airport on Wednesday as a requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which tasks airports with conducting full-scale exercises every three years to test plans and procedures.

"Its a three year process in the first year we do a table top we discuss what the plans are to be what the scenario is going to be, in the second year we do a functional where all of the players are still involved with a more detailed conversation and the third is where we are now," says Owensboro Airport Director Tristan Durbin.

Wednesday's drills involved a simulated aircraft accident, testing the response of fire-rescue units and other emergency personnel that would be at the scene in the event of an actual incident at the airport.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you