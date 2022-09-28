Full-scale aircraft accident simulation held at Owensboro Airport

A full-scale emergency training exercise was held at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport on Wednesday morning.
The training exercises held at the airport on Wednesday as a requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which tasks airports with conducting full-scale exercises every three years to test plans and procedures.
"Its a three year process in the first year we do a table top we discuss what the plans are to be what the scenario is going to be, in the second year we do a functional where all of the players are still involved with a more detailed conversation and the third is where we are now," says Owensboro Airport Director Tristan Durbin.
Wednesday's drills involved a simulated aircraft accident, testing the response of fire-rescue units and other emergency personnel that would be at the scene in the event of an actual incident at the airport.