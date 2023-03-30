 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.The Ohio River at Newburgh and Mount Vernon will fall below flood
by tomorrow afternoon, and crests are expected J.T Myers,
Shawneetown, Olmsted and Cairo by tonight.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 38.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 20.3 feet Sunday,
April 09.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 37.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 24.5 feet Sunday,
April 09.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Fundraising efforts in Owensboro secure the city's first Safe Haven Baby Box

  • Updated
  • 0
Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Owensboro

The Safe Haven Baby Box allows new mothers a secure way of surrendering a newborns.  An alarm is triggered when the baby is placed inside, giving first responders, police and fire fighters a quick way to respond.

 Tommy Mason

The baby boxes are placed in different areas around the nation, offering a safe way for mothers to surrender their infant children.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A new Safe Haven Baby Box will be coming to Owensboro soon.

The first part of the payment is being sent this week, as fundraising efforts wrapped up.

Over half of the money raised, in total $8,000 dollars was raised by a local family to bring resources to the city.

This would be the second Safe Haven Baby Box in positioned in western Kentucky, with one already set up in Powderly.

There are two locations within Evansville Fire Stations 3 and 16, the firehouse in Mount Vernon, one in Princeton, as well as Boonville.

