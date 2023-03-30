Fundraising efforts in Owensboro secures the city's first Safe Haven Baby Box

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A new Safe Haven Baby Box will be coming to Owensboro soon.
The first part of the payment is being sent this week, as fundraising efforts wrapped up.
Over half of the money raised, in total $8,000 dollars was raised by a local family to bring resources to the city.
This would be the second Safe Haven Baby Box in positioned in western Kentucky, with one already set up in Powderly.
There are two locations within Evansville Fire Stations 3 and 16, the firehouse in Mount Vernon, one in Princeton, as well as Boonville.