Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause
rising levels on the Ohio River. The river is expected to crest at
all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by
late in the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 23.9 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Fundraising efforts in Owensboro secures the city's first Safe Haven Baby Box

  • Updated
  • 0
Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Owensboro

The Safe Haven Baby Box allows new mothers a secure way of surrendering a newborns.  An alarm is triggered when the baby is placed inside, giving first responders, police and fire fighters a quick way to respond.

 Tommy Mason

The baby boxes are placed in different areas around the nation, offering a safe way for mothers to surrender their infant children.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A new Safe Haven Baby Box will be coming to Owensboro soon.

The first part of the payment is being sent this week, as fundraising efforts wrapped up.

Over half of the money raised, in total $8,000 dollars was raised by a local family to bring resources to the city.

This would be the second Safe Haven Baby Box in positioned in western Kentucky, with one already set up in Powderly.

There are two locations within Evansville Fire Stations 3 and 16, the firehouse in Mount Vernon, one in Princeton, as well as Boonville.

