Funeral arrangements made for Henderson woman hit by car

Funeral arrangements have been made for a young woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Henderson, Kentucky.
Sierra Powell, 24, died after being hit by a car on South Green Street in Henderson on Wednesday night.
Powell's obituary says her funeral services will be held on 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel. Visitations will also take place at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. that day.
The obituary says that Powell is survived by her fiancé, parents, and two kids.
Witnesses at the scene of the incident told authorities that Powell was trying to cross the street, when it looked like she had a medical emergency and fell into the roadway.
Authorities tell us that no charges are pending against the driver at this time, and said the fatal incident appeared to be a "tragic accident.