Funeral arrangements made for man killed in shooting at Henderson men's shelter

Funeral arrangements have been made for one of the men who was shot and killed at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson, Kentucky.
Visitations for Steven Wathen, who died at the age of 67 in Thursday night's shooting at the Harbor House, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at the Ziemer Funeral Home East Chapel in Evansville, Indiana.
After visitations end, a funeral service will be held at the funeral home before Wathen is laid to rest at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Morganfield.
According to his obituary, Wathen graduated from Memorial High School in 1973, and would later receive an accounting degree from Lockyear Business College.
Wathen was an avid sports fan, who especially enjoyed rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals and the University of Kentucky Wildcats, according to his obituary.
In addition to Wathen, one other man was killed in the shooting at the Harbor House - 44-year-old Chad Holmes. Police said that two other people were seriously injured, but that as of last check, both were in stable condition at the hospital.
Memorial contributions for Wathen can be made at the Harbor House, and condolences can be made online at ziemerfuneralhome.com.