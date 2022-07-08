Funeral arrangements set for Hopkins County man hit by lightning

Funeral arrangements have been set for a man who was killed by a lightning strike in Madisonville, Kentucky.
The funeral for 38-year-old Zach "Cookie" Cook will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, at the Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville.
Visitations will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Sunday. Following the service, Cook's burial will take place in Hanson Cemetery.
Cook was reportedly piloting an RC plane in Madisonville when he was struck by lightning. He was taken to Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital for treatment before being moved to a Vanderbilt facility in Nashville, where he later passed away from his injuries.
According to Cook's obituary, he is survived by his wife, son, parents, and several other relatives.