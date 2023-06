OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A teen who was shot and killed in Owensboro is being laid to rest Monday.

As we reported, 16-year-old Gaymee Paw died in the shooting last week near Ben Hawes Park.

Paw's funeral mass is being held at 10 a.m. on Monday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, with visitations ahead of that.

According to her obituary, Paw will be buried at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery.

Paw was a student at Owensboro High School. Her obituary says she was passionate about volleyball and swimming.