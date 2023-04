Friends and family can soon come together to remember Juliana Farmer.

Farmer is the Henderson native killed in the mass shooting at a Louisville Old National Bank location earlier this month.

According to her obituary, Farmer's visitation will take place Friday, April 21.

It's set to take place from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Tomblinson Funeral Home.

Her funeral is set for 11:00 A.M. Saturday at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church.