Funeral service planned for man killed in Henderson shooting

Funeral arrangements have now been made for Chad Holmes, who was one of two men killed in the shooting that happened at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson, Kentucky.
Holmes' funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 2, at 11 a.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home. Visitations will be held before that from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will follow Friday's funeral service at Fernwood Cemetery.
According to Holmes' obituary, he loved working on cars, fishing, and hunting. He is survived by his mother, sisters, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Holmes died at the age of 44 in the incident, which happened back on Aug. 25.
The other man killed in the shooting was 67-year-old Steven Wathen, who was laid to rest in Morganfield on Tuesday.
To send flowers to Holmes' family or plant a tree in his memory, visit tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.