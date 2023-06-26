Gov. Beshear dedicates five new homes to tornado survivors in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEVV) — New homes were dedicated to tornado survivors in the Dawson Springs community on Monday.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region leaders, community partners and new homeowners to dedicate five new homes for survivors of the December 2021 tornadoes.
“At first light after the storms, I was in Western Kentucky. It was really hard to stand here and see the level of destruction in Dawson Springs, my dad’s hometown,” Gov. Beshear said. “But that day, we made a promise to the folks here that we would help rebuild every structure and every life. Today, we are keeping that promise again, as five incredible Kentucky families get the keys to their forever homes.”
“I feel so blessed in so many ways,” new Habitat homeowner Sallie Carlton said. “Throughout this experience, Habitat for Humanity and the volunteers have been amazing! We are forever grateful for our forever home.”
Gov. Beshear says that $440,000 from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund was used for downpayment assistance, and that Catholic Charities, Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation also provided funds to support the new homes.
Launched just days after the tornadoes in December 2021, the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has raised over $52 million with donations from over 150,000 individuals and businesses.
The governor says that the remaining funds from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund will be used to build houses.