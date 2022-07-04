Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff for slain Kentucky officers

Kentucky's governor is ordering flags around the state to half-staff in honor of several officers who were recently killed in the line of duty.

Governor Andy Beshear says flags at all state buildings will be lowered to half-staff from sunrise on Tuesday, July 5, to sunset on Thursday, July 7.

The gesture is in honor of three eastern Kentucky officers who died after being shot in a standoff on Thursday, June 30.

Authorities identified the three officers who died as Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry, and Officer Jacob Chaffins.

Their accused killer, 49-year-old Lance P. Storz, is also accused of shooting and killing a drug detection K9.

Funeral services for all three officers have been set.

Gov. Beshear encouraged all individuals, businesses, and organizations to join in on lowering their flags to half-staff in honor of the fallen officers.

Additional flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.