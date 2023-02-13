 Skip to main content
Gov. Beshear reads to kids in Owensboro, presents $4.6M in funding for nonprofits

  Updated
  • 0
Governor Andy Beshear reads to kids and staff at West End Childhood Development Center in Owensboro

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear made several stops in Owensboro on Monday.

Just after 10 a.m., the governor stopped by West End Childhood Development Center on Fifth Street, where he read to students and staff.

After that, the governor joined local advocates to present funding to different nonprofit organizations.

In total, Gov. Beshear presented more than $4.6 million in funding awards to 66 different nonprofits around Daviess County.

“No matter the challenges they’ve faced, these incredible nonprofits have stepped up to support Kentucky families in this community,” Gov. Beshear said. “Like any parent, I want my kids and yours to have every opportunity right here, so they never feel like they have to leave home to chase their dreams. The 66 different organizations we’re recognizing today are building that brighter future for all of our people.”

The funding for those nonprofits comes from the Governor's Nonprofit Assistance, which helps organizations around the state via federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

You can see a full list of the Daviess County organizations that received funding Monday below.

Download PDF Daviess County nonprofits that received funding

