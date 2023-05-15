Governor Beshear dedicates new home for Hopkins Co. tornado victims

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was in Hopkins County Monday, where he dedicated a new home to Jamie & David Moss, a couple who lost their home in the deadly tornado in December of 2021.
With funding from Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief fund, along with help from the Fuller Center for Housing and Habitat for Humanity, the Moss family received the keys to their new home, which was built only feet away from where their former house stood.
44News spoke to Governor Beshear, who said that the rebuilding efforts in the county where he grew up, continue to impress him.
"Just on the other side of where we are standing, was their old house damaged so badly during the tornado, that it ultimately had to be torn down" said Governor Beshear.
"This is special, this is why we do what we do. This is living out our faith and values. And for them, its security of a home. It’s pretty neat." he continued.
44News spoke to David Moss, who said that receiving their new home today reminded him of how much he and his wife love their community.
"We are just tremendously grateful. We love our community, Hopkins county. This is one of those moments where the greater side of humanity has come out." said Moss.
The family says the next step is for them to get all the way moved into their new home, so that they can finally start living a normal life again.