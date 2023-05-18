Governor Beshear's official portrait unveiled at Kentucky State Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEVV) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear's official governor portrait was unveiled on Thursday.
The portrait, created by Louisville portrait artist Melanie Harding Bates, was unveiled at the Kentucky State Capitol.
Gov. Beshear's portrait will remain at the state capitol until the end of his term in office, at which point it will be transferred to the Kentucky Hall of Governors at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History in downtown Frankfort.
The Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) began collecting items of historical significance in 1878, when the society began in its current inception.
In 1897, Gov. William O. Bradley, requested portraits of several previous governors for display in his office. In 1909, the director of KHS commissioned more paintings of past governors. The collection would eventually become the Kentucky Hall of Governors, and by the 1940s, governors began to make their own arrangements to have their portraits painted to add to the collection.