Greenville Fire Department gets donation of stuffed animals for kids at emergencies

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — The Greenville Fire Department has some new tools to help local kids.
The fire department says it received a donation of "Scentsy Buddies," a scented stuffed animal.
According to GFD, the stuffed animals will be given to kids who are at the scene of an emergency.
In addition to the Scentsy Buddies, GFD says it has received other stuffed animals as well. Thanks to all of the donations, the stuffed animals will be split between each of the nine fire departments in Muhlenberg County.
GFD says Lacey Smith organized the donation, and thanked everyone who was able to give.