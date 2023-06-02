 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 3rd for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Greenville Fire Department gets donation of stuffed animals for kids at emergencies

  Updated
  • 0
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — The Greenville Fire Department has some new tools to help local kids.

The fire department says it received a donation of "Scentsy Buddies," a scented stuffed animal.

According to GFD, the stuffed animals will be given to kids who are at the scene of an emergency.

In addition to the Scentsy Buddies, GFD says it has received other stuffed animals as well. Thanks to all of the donations, the stuffed animals will be split between each of the nine fire departments in Muhlenberg County.

GFD says Lacey Smith organized the donation, and thanked everyone who was able to give.

