Greenville Fire Department investigating house fire on Wilson Street and North Cherry Street

The Greenville Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened at the intersection of Wilson Street and North Cherry Street in Greenville, Kentucky.
The fire department says just before midnight on Saturday, they received a 911 call from a passerby who noticed smoke from the roof.
Firefighters arrived at a single-story home with moderate smoke showing from the roof.
Firefighters located the fire in a back bathroom and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes.
The homeowner was not in the home at the time.
No injuries were reported.