Greenville Fire Department investigating house fire on Wilson Street and North Cherry Street

  • Updated
  • 0

The Greenville Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened at the intersection of Wilson Street and North Cherry Street in Greenville, Kentucky.

The fire department says just before midnight on Saturday, they received a 911 call from a passerby who noticed smoke from the roof.

Firefighters arrived at a single-story home with moderate smoke showing from the roof.

Firefighters located the fire in a back bathroom and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes.

The homeowner was not in the home at the time.

No injuries were reported.

