Greenville Police urging community not to light off fireworks ahead of July 4

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Police in Greenville are asking the community to abide by the city's noise ordinance ahead of Independence Day.
The Greenville Police Department shared the city's noise ordinance on Monday morning, reminding the public of firework rules ahead of the July 4 holiday.
According to GPD, fireworks are only permitted on, two days before, and two days after July 4, between the hours of 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
"July 4th is almost here! We love seeing fireworks just as much as everyone else. However, we do not love answering fireworks complaints several weeks before July 4th," GPD says. "We understand it’s hard to resist firing off a few of those rockets you just bought to celebrate our independence. When you set them off near other houses, you are going to disturb your neighbors."
You can see the city's noise ordinance in the post shared by GPD below.