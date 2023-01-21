Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking takes place in Owensboro

Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County had multiple groundbreaking ceremonies this Friday, as they unveiled two houses to start the year.
Habitat for Humanity’s groundbreaking ceremony for house build #153 was at 10 A.M., while the groundbreaking for house build #154 was at 10:45 A.M.
Habitat for Humanity’s main vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live.
Habitat for Humanity is planning on building 8-10 houses in 2023. They also have additional plans to break ground on a first time Homeowner Training Facility in July, as this will be the first of its kind in the United States. The facility will be named Ms. Virginia’s Education and Training Center, in honor of Habitat’s former Executive Director, Virginia Braswell.
We spoke with Executive Director, Jeremy Stephens, on his reasoning for working with the foundation, “I just wanted to find a way to be involved in my community, giving back. Do good work just like everyone else. I was looking for something else, really to grapple on in life and that was more giving and blessing others.”
They want to work towards a vision by building strength, stability, and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing.