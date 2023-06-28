Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro accepting new applicants for 35th anniversary

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT/NOON EDT THURSDAY TO 8
PM CDT/9 PM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak heat index values
around 105 possible both Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, portions of southern Illinois
northeast of a Harrisburg to Mount Vernon line, and portions of
western Kentucky north and east of Madisonville.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to the broad area of
record breaking heat that has been occurring across parts of
Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring the potential for
highs in the upper 90s both Thursday and Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned
room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and
neighbors.

Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside.
When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety
and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest
breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat
stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana and Kentucky environmental agencies have called for an
Air Quality Alert for their respective areas, including southwest
Indiana and western Kentucky. This alert is in effect until
midnight CDT tonight.

Everyone may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups
may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to greatly limit their outdoor activities to
reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro accepting new applicants for 35th anniversary

  • Updated
  • 0
Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Officials with Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County will be celebrating a milestone achievement on Saturday.

The organization will celebrate its 35th anniversary on Saturday, July 1.

To celebrate, Habitat is inviting community members in need of housing to complete applications in the month of July, with plans to welcome a new class of applicants to the Homeownership Program this August.

“As we celebrate 35 years of helping the Owensboro and Daviess County area residents with affordable housing, we look back at all those who have contributed their time, talent, and treasures to help make this a success with such gratitude,” said Dr. David Danhauer, Habitat Board President. “We also look forward to the future in expanding our service to even more individuals to improve our entire community."

The organization just closed on the 153rd Habitat House in the Daviess County community, and plans to complete the construction of five more houses this summer.

Anyone interested in applying for the Habitat Homeownership Program can complete the qualification checklist and download the application from their website at habitatowensboro.org.

You can also stop by the Habitat for Humanity office at 2930 W. 4th St. in Owensboro to apply.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you