Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro accepting new applicants for 35th anniversary

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Officials with Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County will be celebrating a milestone achievement on Saturday.
The organization will celebrate its 35th anniversary on Saturday, July 1.
To celebrate, Habitat is inviting community members in need of housing to complete applications in the month of July, with plans to welcome a new class of applicants to the Homeownership Program this August.
“As we celebrate 35 years of helping the Owensboro and Daviess County area residents with affordable housing, we look back at all those who have contributed their time, talent, and treasures to help make this a success with such gratitude,” said Dr. David Danhauer, Habitat Board President. “We also look forward to the future in expanding our service to even more individuals to improve our entire community."
The organization just closed on the 153rd Habitat House in the Daviess County community, and plans to complete the construction of five more houses this summer.
Anyone interested in applying for the Habitat Homeownership Program can complete the qualification checklist and download the application from their website at habitatowensboro.org.
You can also stop by the Habitat for Humanity office at 2930 W. 4th St. in Owensboro to apply.