Habitat For Humanity of Owensboro closing in on its goal to build an entire subdivision

Habitat For Humanity Of Owensboro

The non-proift Habitat For Humanity Of Owensboro set a goal to create an entire subdivision of new homes in city.

 Tommy Mason

The possible approval of an $800,000 grant will be discussed during a fiscal court meeting in Daviess County, Kentucky.

The Daviess County Fiscal Court will meet to discuss a grant that would expand a $1 million dollar housing project.

Habitat For Humanity Of Owensboro has been working on it's first subdivision for the past year.

Last March the non profit was awarded a million dollars to build new homes, following the retirement of County Executive Virginia Braswell.

Next Thursday, March 23 the court will discuss a grant for an additional $800,000.

The Green River Area Development District says a groundbreaking ceremony is expected sometime this fall.

