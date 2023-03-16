Habitat For Humanity of Owensboro closing in on its goal to build an entire subdivision

The Daviess County Fiscal Court will meet to discuss a grant that would expand a $1 million dollar housing project.
Habitat For Humanity Of Owensboro has been working on it's first subdivision for the past year.
Last March the non profit was awarded a million dollars to build new homes, following the retirement of County Executive Virginia Braswell.
Next Thursday, March 23 the court will discuss a grant for an additional $800,000.
The Green River Area Development District says a groundbreaking ceremony is expected sometime this fall.