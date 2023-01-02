Hancock County authorities looking for stolen truck

Authorities in Hancock County, Kentucky, are asking the public to keep an eye out for a stolen truck.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Department says the truck you see here was stolen on Sunday between the hours of midnight and 8 a.m.
The sheriff's department says the truck is a black 1986 square body Chevy. They say it was taken from the area of Ed Brown Road in Hancock County.
Anyone with information on the theft should call the sheriff's office, Hancock County Dispatch, or contact the sheriff's department on Facebook.