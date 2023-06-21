 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hancock County hosts Narcan and fentanyl training course

  • Updated
  • 0
Hancock County hosts narcan & fentanyl training course
Megan DiVenti

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — For those interested in learning how to administer Narcan or spot an overdose, you have a chance to later this month.

RiverValley Behavioral Health will provide training at the Hancock County Development Complex Thursday, June 29th at 11:30 a.m.

Organizers say lunch will be provided. 

The event is sponsored by Hancock County Partners & ASAP, Hancock County Health Coalition, and RiverValley Behavioral Health. 

To register, call (270)-922-1018 or email hollyestessimpson@gmail.com

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you