Hancock County hosts Narcan and fentanyl training course

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — For those interested in learning how to administer Narcan or spot an overdose, you have a chance to later this month.
RiverValley Behavioral Health will provide training at the Hancock County Development Complex Thursday, June 29th at 11:30 a.m.
Organizers say lunch will be provided.
The event is sponsored by Hancock County Partners & ASAP, Hancock County Health Coalition, and RiverValley Behavioral Health.
To register, call (270)-922-1018 or email hollyestessimpson@gmail.com.