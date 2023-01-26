Hancock County man dies after being hit by driver

We're learning new information about a fatal crash that happened in Ohio County, Kentucky on Wednesday night.
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 8 p.m. on Wednesday in an area of Hawesville Road near the Ohio County-Hancock County line.
We're told a woman was driving on Hawesville Road just south of Reynolds Station, when she hit 19-year-old Alex Walters of Roseville. While EMS tried to resuscitate Walters, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and that toxicology results are pending, but that the driver isn't currently facing any charges.
No other information is available right now, but you can stay with us on-air and online for any updates.