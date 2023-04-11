Harbor House shelter in Henderson revisited following Louisville mass shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — It has been almost 8 months since the deadly mass shooting at Harbor House Christian Men's Center. The tragic incident left two dead, and two more critically injured.
44News spoke to the Director of Harbor House, Pastor Coni Beck, who says that the shelter is doing well and continuing to move forward, but that they will never forget that terrible night.
"We’re doing really well. We have come along way, I think for the most part it is behind us, it is always on our mind, we don't ever want to forget where we come from" said Pastor Beck.
She says they have remodeled the entire chapel from top to bottom, so nothing would look the way it did on August 25th, the night of the shooting.
"It reminds us what we have been through, it reminds us what we have lost, and just the ongoing senselessness of the tragedies our nation keeps facing" she continued.
Pastor beck says that they will continue to move forward. The shelter is in the process of securing funds to add on to the shelter, with the goal of adding more another space to house more residents.
She says they have continued to monitor their security protocols and that they no longer feel like they have to look over their shoulder.
"Yeah, it’s always on our minds, but we don’t let that cripple us. We refuse to walk in fear, we refuse to let the enemy have that ground, and so we keep moving forward."
Harbor House has multiple events coming up in the Henderson community, including their ice cream booth at the upcoming tri-fest, as well as a barbecue fest that will be planned later in the summer.