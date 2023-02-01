 Skip to main content
Hazardous road conditions cause seven-vehicle crash in Ohio County

Seven car crash in Ohio County, Kentucky (Ohio County Sheriff's Office)

Crews are at the scene of a seven-vehicle crash in western Kentucky.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office said around 8:30 a.m. that it was at the scene of the crash.

According to Sheriff Adam Wright, the crash happened on US 231 S at the Ohio County-Butler County line.

The sheriff's office says the road is shut down at this time.

Anyone driving in the area is asked to use extreme caution due to hazardous conditions.

It's not clear if there were any injuries in this crash, but we're working to learn more.

Stay with us on-air and online for updates.

