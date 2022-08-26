 Skip to main content
'He may be reloading': 911 calls released after double fatal shooting at Henderson shelter

Harbor House

Harbor House Christian Center

Panic can be heard in the voices of 911 callers at the scene of a fatal active shooter incident that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Thursday night.

One man who called 911 from the scene of the shooting pleaded for a speedy response from authorities.

"He's still here... Please hurry," the man told the 911 dispatcher. "He may be reloading." The man told dispatch that the shooter was Kenneth Gibbs.

911 caller: 'He's still here... Please hurry... He may be reloading.'

Another man said he had just seen an officer driving down the street. He asked dispatchers to tell the officer to turn around and come back to the Harbor House.

Man asks for officer to "turn around" after gunfire at Harbor House

A third 911 caller, out of breath, told dispatchers he had been running after shooting began at the Harbor House. The man told dispatchers he ran for several blocks to get away from the scene.

Man calls 911 to report shooting at Harbor House after running for several blocks

Two people died as a result of Thursday night's shooting. They were identified by authorities as 67-year-old Steven Wathen and 44-year-old Chad Holmes.

In a press conference held Friday afternoon, police said the other gunshot victims - ages 33 and 41, were currently in stable condition at the hospital.

