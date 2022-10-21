 Skip to main content
Headstones found cracked and destroyed after vandalism at Muhlenberg County cemetery

  • Updated
  • 0
Cemetery vandalism under investigation in Greenville, Kentucky

Cemetery vandalism under investigation in Greenville, Kentucky (Greenville Police Department photo)

Police are looking for more information surrounding a cemetery vandalism in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky.

The Greenville Police Department says its investigating a vandalism that happened at the Old Greenville Cemetery.

"These pictures were taken in the Old Greenville Cemetery," GPD said in its request for information on Friday. "A lot of Muhlenberg County’s History comes from people who are buried here. As you can see, there are numerous head stones that are damaged and we are asking for your help."

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact the police department of Muhlenberg Central Dispatch.

