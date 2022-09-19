Health department planning rabies vaccine clinic for pets in Owensboro

Pet owners can take advantage of an upcoming rabies vaccine clinic in Owensboro, Kentucky.
The Green River District Health Department is planning to hold a rabies clinic on Thursday, Sept. 29.
The clinic will happen in two time blocks at Legion Park, which is located at 3047 Legion Park Dr. in Owensboro.
The first block will take place from 8 a.m. to noon, with the second from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The health department says that no appointments are necessary, but that all animals must be leashed or in a crate.
GRDHD says that the cost is $10. Exact change is requested.