Help needed to rescue starving horses in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Officials with Daviess County Animal Care and Control say they're in need of some emergency help.
A post made on the Daviess County Animal Care and Control Facebook page on Friday afternoon says the organization is in need of someone with a truck and trailer to pick up several animals.
According to the post, a starving horse, pony, two minis, and a goat need to be moved from one location in Daviess County to a new holding place.
The post says the animals aren't up for adoption at this time, and just need to be moved.
The group says it desperately needs a few people with horse knowledge to help load them.
Anyone who can help is asked to call the shelter as soon as possible at (270) 685-8275.