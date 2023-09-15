Henderson area Kentucky State Police members honored during ceremony

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Two Henderson area Kentucky State Police members were among those honored at a ceremony on Thursday.
During Thursday's ceremony, 76 troopers and officers were honored by KSP and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman for honorable acts of bravery and service that took place in 2022.
Among those honored was two Post 16 Henderson members, Trooper Wade Denton and Detective David Ammon.
Trooper Denton was named the 2022 Post 16 Trooper of the Year, and Detective Ammo was named the post's 2022 Detective of the Year.
A complete listing of award recipients can be found on the KSP website.