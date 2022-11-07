 Skip to main content
Henderson Area Rapid Transit offering free rides on Election Day

Henderson Area Rapid Transit HART

Residents in Henderson, Kentucky, are being offered a free trip to the polls on Tuesday.

Officials with the City of Henderson say that Henderson Area Rapid Transit (HART) will be offering free rides for all riders on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The city says that the Shopper Shuttle route will also be making runs to the Archery Center polling place on Election Day from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Henderson joins the list of communities offering free public transportation on Election Day, alongside Evansville and Owensboro.

