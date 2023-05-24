Henderson authorities continue search for convicted murderer who escaped from prison

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities in Henderson are still searching for an escaped convict after he was spotted Wednesday morning.
As we reported, the search began early Wednesday around 4 a.m. after police said they tried to pull over a stolen vehicle that they believed two escaped inmates were traveling in.
According to the Henderson Police Department, the driver of the car took off and crashed on Camaro Drive. They say two escaped inmates from Ohio, Bradley Gillespie and James Lee, got out and took off running.
Police said that Lee was quickly taken into custody, but that Gillespie remains on the run.
Residents are being asked to stay vigilant and to keep their doors locked, as Gillespie should be considered dangerous. At the time of his escape, he was serving out a sentence for a double-murder in Ohio, where he had been ordered to serve a minimum of 32 years.
Classes at schools in the Henderson County Schools district were not canceled on Wednesday, but the district released the following statement:
"We were notified this morning of a situation regarding an escaped Ohio inmate in Henderson. We have been in communication with local law enforcement this morning and taking their recommendations to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and visitors today."
The US Marshals Service says a reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
If you see Gillespie you shouldn't approach him, but instead contact authorities immediately.