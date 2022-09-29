Henderson authorities looking for man missing since Monday

Authorities in Henderson, Kentucky, are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who went missing while on his way to the hospital.
Henderson County Emergency Management Agency sent out a missing persons alert on Thursday for 23-year-old William "Ryan" Stewart.
According to Henderson County EM, Stewart was last seen on Monday.
They say that Stewart is 5' 8'' tall, weighing about 118 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants near the Dodge's Store on South Green Street in Henderson. They say he also has a small heart tattoo below his right eye.
They say he is diagnosed with schizophrenia, and that he was attempting to get a ride to the hospital in Evansville. He is a resident of Owensboro.
Anyone who sees Stewart should call their local 911 center, or Henderson 911 at (270) 827-8700.