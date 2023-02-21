Henderson Coffee With A Cop is back for the month of February

From 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. at the Henderson Donut Bank off of US Highway 41 North, Coffee With A Cop was back for the month of February.
All to help put a name to the faces of the community's police officers while enjoying a free coffee.
We spoke with Henderson Police Department Lieutenant Daniel Lehman, on the importance of the event, “We get the opportunity to interact with our citizens here in a more laid back environment. Where we get to share a cup of coffee with and have a donut, which is one of our favorites. Just to kind of find out what’s on their minds and what things we can help them with and really bond with our community.”
Coffee With A Cop is one of Henderson Police Department’s many ways of community outreach for the community to be able to sit down with a cop and voice any comments, questions, or concerns that they have with the city or the department.
We spoke with Coffee With A Cop Participant, Kristie Randolph, on the topics she finds important to discuss, “It’s important for the community to know that they can come out and visit with our local police department and sheriff's department. To get to know them, it also develops trust within the community. That way if there’s an issue whether it’s domestic violence, mental health, whatever the issue may be. If they know they can connect with them and come in and sit down, they'll be able to listen and maybe do a follow up call with them.”
HPD uses many different venues around the city such as McDonalds, Coffee and Cream, Roast Coffee Bar, and of course Donut Bank.
If you couldn’t make today's event, there's always next month. Coffee With A Cop will be held at Coffee and Cream in Henderson on March 22nd.