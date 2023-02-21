Henderson Coffee With A Cop is back for the month of February

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.The Ohio River at Mount Vernon is forecast to rise above flood
stage later today, on its way to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 33.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.The Ohio River at Newburgh Dam will continue to rise, reaching a
crest of 41.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 40.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds at 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
are expected.

* WHERE...across southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 8 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Henderson Coffee With A Cop is back for the month of February

  • Updated
Henderson police officer

Coffee With A Cop is one of Henderson Police Department’s many ways of community outreach for the community to be able to sit down with a cop and voice any comments, questions, or concerns that they have with the city or the department.

From 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. at the Henderson Donut Bank off of US Highway 41 North, Coffee With A Cop was back for the month of February.

All to help put a name to the faces of the community's police officers while enjoying a free coffee.

We spoke with Henderson Police Department Lieutenant Daniel Lehman, on the importance of the event, “We get the opportunity to interact with our citizens here in a more laid back environment. Where we get to share a cup of coffee with and have a donut, which is one of our favorites. Just to kind of find out what’s on their minds and what things we can help them with and really bond with our community.”

 We spoke with Coffee With A Cop Participant, Kristie Randolph, on the topics she finds important to discuss, “It’s important for the community to know that they can come out and visit with our local police department and sheriff's department. To get to know them, it also develops trust within the community. That way if there’s an issue whether it’s domestic violence, mental health, whatever the issue may be. If they know they can connect with them and come in and sit down, they'll be able to listen and maybe do a follow up call with them.”

HPD uses many different venues around the city such as McDonalds, Coffee and Cream, Roast Coffee Bar, and of course Donut Bank.

If you couldn’t make today's event, there's always next month. Coffee With A Cop will be held at Coffee and Cream in Henderson on March 22nd.

