Henderson Community College expanding manufacturing and robotics labs; Gov. Andy Beshear presents school with check

Henderson Community College announced that they are doubling the capacity of their Advanced Manufacturing Center Labs.
Governor Andy Beshear appeared at the college today to present a check to the school for $650,000. The funding comes as part of a D.R.A. grant.
H.C.C. will add Amatrol training equipment in five hands-on instructional labs – programmable logic controllers (P.L.C's), motor controls, electrical, mechanical, and fluid power (hydraulics/pneumatics).
Support for the D.R.A. grant came from H.C.C’s multi-county service area, federal and state legislative delegations, economic development executive directors, chambers of commerce, school systems leaders, and multiple
manufacturers from Henderson, Webster, and Union counties.
School officials believe the lab expansion will position H.C.C. to better respond to local workforce development needs.
“We embrace our critical responsibility to maintain a strong talent pipeline necessary for our new and existing industries to thrive,” said H.C.C. President/CEO and Henderson Economic Development Board Chair-Elect Dr. Jason Warren. “I am thrilled with how we came together as a community to prioritize and address this need.”
In addition, a new Universal Robots collaborative robotics lab will also be established at the school.