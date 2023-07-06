Henderson community encouraged to donate school supplies for students in need

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Young students in Henderson will have access to school supplies thanks to a new partnership.
The Henderson Police Department and the Henderson County NAACP are partnering up to collect school supplies for students in K-6th Grade.
On Saturday, July 8, members of HPD will be at the Henderson Walmart collecting supplies from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. School supply donations can also be made at any time in the front lobby of the Henderson Police Department.
HPD says things needed include backpacks, pencils, crayons, scissors, erasers, rulers, ballpens, facemasks, alcohol/hand sanitizer, glue sticks, pencil cases, and any other general supplies.
School supplies that are collected will be given away on July 29 at the JFK Community Center in Henderson, for the "Hands Over Henderson 2 - School Supply Giveaway."
The giveaway event will also include free food, music, games, and more for local families.