Henderson Community to host summer block party

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Families looking for something to do this summer are in luck!
The Community Alliance & Resource Partners will host a Summer Block Party this week.
The fun kicks off June 23rd from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. in the area of MLK Jr. Avenue between South Alves and South Alvasia Street.
Organizers say there will be free activities for families, entertainment, free food, vendors and resources.
We're told the Henderson Police Department, Henderson Fire Department, Mobile Library, and 4 Good Community Distribution Bus will all be in attendance.
Matthew 25 will also be offering $20 gift cards for participating in a health screening.