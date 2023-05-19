Henderson County added to list of Kentucky communities eligible for March storm recovery funds

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Federal assistance is being made available in several more Kentucky counties, including Henderson County, following damaging storms in March.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Friday that 12 more counties damaged in March's storms had been added to the Federal Disaster Declaration for public assistance.
The 12 additional counties are Henderson, Boyle, Clinton, Fayette, Jefferson, McCreary, Mercer, Pulaski, Russell, Shelby, Wayne and Woodford.
The President approve Gov. Beshear's request for federal aid back in April.
Through the federal aid, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations can get funding for emergency work and repairs from storm damage.