 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Henderson County animal shelter looking to rehome 7 dumped puppies

  • Updated
  • 0
Puppy dumped in Henderson KY

One of seven puppies recently dumped in Henderson County (Henderson County Animal Control photo)

Officials with Henderson County Animal Control in Henderson County, Kentucky, are looking to rehome several puppies that were recently dumped.

Members of the animal control center took to Facebook to share the news of seven puppies being dumped.

According to animal control, two of the pups are girls and the rest are boys. They say the puppies were dumped by the Cairo store.

Henderson County Animal Control says the dogs will be available for adoption in the last week of September.

Anyone interested in adopting the dogs is encouraged to fill out an application on hshcky.org.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you