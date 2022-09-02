Henderson County animal shelter looking to rehome 7 dumped puppies

Officials with Henderson County Animal Control in Henderson County, Kentucky, are looking to rehome several puppies that were recently dumped.
Members of the animal control center took to Facebook to share the news of seven puppies being dumped.
According to animal control, two of the pups are girls and the rest are boys. They say the puppies were dumped by the Cairo store.
Henderson County Animal Control says the dogs will be available for adoption in the last week of September.
Anyone interested in adopting the dogs is encouraged to fill out an application on hshcky.org.