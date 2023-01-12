Henderson County authorities see alarming spike in overdoses due to fentanyl

Authorities in Henderson County, Kentucky, are working to raise awareness among members of the public following a dramatic increase in suspected fentanyl overdoses.
The Henderson Police Department said Thursday that since the beginning of the year, the county has seen 10 overdoses, with three of those overdoses being fatal. They say there's also been a dramatic increase in overdose calls in the past 48 hours.
HPD says the overdoses are believed to be caused by fentanyl or other drugs such as meth that are laced with fentanyl.
Officials with the police department say that they, along with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, are aware of the problem and working diligently to combat it. While law enforcement efforts continue, they say they're also working to raise awareness within the community.
Anyone who may be using the drugs is urged to keep Narcan on hand to assist in life-saving measures in the event of an overdose until emergency professionals arrive.
HPD says free Narcan can be obtained at the Henderson Health Department, located at 472 Klutey Park Plaza Drive in Henderson. They're open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The health department also has a mobile unit stationed at the Holiday Motel, at 1759 S. Green St. in Henderson on Wednesday.
Anyone Henderson County resident who suspects drug trafficking in their area can report it to the Henderson County Joint Task Force at 270-831-1295.