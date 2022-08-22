Henderson County crews rescue man from Ohio River

A man was rescued from the Henderson, Kentucky side of the Ohio River on Sunday evening.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says its deputies were sent to Riverport Road around 7 p.m. Sunday after someone called 911 to report a man chest-deep in water in the Ohio River.
HCSO says deputies and Water Rescue were able to pull the man from the river.
After being removed from the water, the sheriff's office says the man was taken to the Henderson boat ramp to be evaluated by medical personnel.
Due to medical issues, the man was then taken to the hospital, according to HCSO.
In addition to the sheriff's office, the Henderson County Rescue Squad, Corydon Volunteer Fire Department, and barge employees helped save the man.