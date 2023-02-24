Henderson County deputy recognized for DUI enforcement for the third year in a row

A sheriff's deputy in Henderson County, Kentucky is being recognized for making the county's roads a safer place for drivers for the third year in a row.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that Deputy Lateef Johnson was being presented with the 2022 Governors Impaired Driving Enforcement Award.
Henderson County Sheriff Chip Stauffer presented the deputy with the award, but this wasn't a first for the deputy. The sheriff's office says this is Deputy Johnson's third consecutive year to receive the award.
"I know the community along with all his colleagues appreciate his outstanding efforts in keeping our highways safe by removing impaired drivers off of our roadways," Sheriff Stauffer said of Deputy Johnson in a statement.
Deputy Johnson received the award for making the most DUI arrests in the department.