Henderson County drug dealer sentenced to prison

A man was sentenced to prison on Thursday after getting caught with a large amount of meth in Henderson County, Kentucky.
Federal officials say 43-year-old Jason P. Elder of Henderson was sentenced to just over 12.5 years in prison for meth trafficking.
Authorities say Elder got caught with over 164 grams of meth back in October of 2021, which he planned on selling. When he was charged in that offense, they say he was already on supervised release for another drug trafficking conviction. For violating the terms of that release, Elder will serve another year in prison.
“Individuals like the defendant, who plan to flood Western Kentucky communities with poisonous substances, will face lengthy federal prison sentences,” stated U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett. “Working with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, we will continue to focus federal resources on drug traffickers as we strive to increase public safety in the Western District.”
Elder will serve five years on supervised release following his prison time.
There is no parole in the federal system.