 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Highest heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees today...

Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected again today
across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, western Kentucky,
and southwest Indiana. High humidity combined with highs in the
lower 90s will yield peak afternoon heat indices of 100 to 105
degrees.

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay
inside or take breaks in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Be
mindful to not leave young children or pets unattended in
vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors when possible.

Henderson County High School Class of 2023 invited to "Senior Sunrise" this week

  • Updated
  • 0
Henderson County High School

Soon-to-be graduates at Henderson County High School are invited to participate in the "Senior Sunrise" this week. 

Organizers say each year on the first day of school, 12th graders gather to watch the sun come up together. 

The event will be held Wednesday, August 10th, with gates opening at 5:45 a.m. at Colonel Stadium.

Participants are asked to bring a chair or blanket to sit on. 

The schedule will be as follows: 

  • 5:45 a.m. Gates Open
  • 6:04 a.m. Sunrise 
  • 6:20 a.m. Prize Drawings
  • 6:30 a.m. Senior Games
  • 7:00 a.m. Class of 2023 Picture on the field
  • 7:15 a.m. Senior Breakfast
Henderson County High School Class of 2023 invited to "Senior Sunrise" this week

Recommended for you